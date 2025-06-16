Breaking | Ranchi-Bound Air India Flight From Delhi Takes U-Turn Shortly After Takeoff Due To Technical Snag: Sources

An Air India flight en route to Ranchi from Delhi returned to Delhi due to a technical snag, according to sources.

The aircraft has been identified as AI 9695, sources said.

The flight was scheduled to land at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at 6:20 PM. It had taken off from Delhi at 4:25 PM.

This is the latest in a series of delays and diversions involving Air India flights following the tragic Ahmedabad-London Air India plane crash near the B.J. Medical College hostel complex in the Meghaninagar area.

Hong Kong-Delhi Air India Plane Forced to Return Mid-air

Air India Flight AI 315, which was flying from Hong Kong to Delhi, turned back on Monday morning after the pilots detected a technical issue shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, had taken off from Hong Kong at 9:29 AM local time, after a delay from its original scheduled departure time of 6:20 AM IST. Midway through the journey, the flight crew decided to return as a safety precaution.

Delhi-Zurich An Air India Plane Delayed

An Air India flight from Delhi to Zurich was delayed on Sunday due to mandatory checks on Boeing 787-8 aircraft, resulting in its late arrival in Switzerland close to the night curfew, sources said.

It was initially believed that the delay was due to a technical problem but sources later clarified that it was because of mandatory checks ordered by the government.

Ahmedabad-Delhi Air India Plane Crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with 242 passengers and crew on board, crashed near the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff. The incident took place on June 12.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin, is the sole survivor of the crash.