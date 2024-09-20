sb.scorecardresearch
  • BREAKING: Deloitte Forms 3-Member Panel To Review Employee Practices After EY Employee Death

Published 18:48 IST, September 20th 2024

BREAKING: Deloitte Forms 3-Member Panel To Review Employee Practices After EY Employee Death

Deloitte forms a 3-member panel to review the firm's people practices, and policies following the death of an EY employee allegedly due to work pressure. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ernst & Young Pune employee death news
EY employee death due to work pressure | Image: Representative image from Unsplash
