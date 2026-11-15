BREAKING: DGP, IGP Rush To Kulgam As Forces Hunt Bike-Borne Attackers

Kulgam: The security forces have launched an intense search operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, Kulgam was placed under a tight security ring on Sunday as joint teams moved through around Mir Bazar, searching for the men who had opened fire on a paramilitary checkpoint days earlier and then vanished.

The cordon and search operation began in the morning and spread across surrounding lanes and fields. The security troops sealed entry and exit points while others went door to door, checking identities and looking for any trace of the assailants.

Amidst a massive search operation in the area, the security forces have reflected a firm determination to find the attackers before they could strike again. The official sources asserted that behind the show of strength lay a simple and urgent purpose, which is to ensure the safety of the citizens, minimising the risk.

Top Officers Lead From The Front

The seriousness of the hunt was evident from the presence of the two most senior police officers in the region. Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police (IGP, Kashmir) Sujit Kumar reached the spot and stayed on to personally supervise the search. The senior police officials stated that further details were still awaited, with forces unwilling to reveal specifics while the hunt was in progress.

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Reportedly, Sunday's action followed the shooting on November 11, when 3 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were wounded after unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on a naka in Kulgam district.

The force emphasised that the attack happened at around 2.15 pm. The CRPF personnel were manning a naka, a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections, when the assailants suddenly fired at them. Officials said the gunmen fled soon after the indiscriminate firing, slipping away before reinforcements could reach the area.

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Injured Personnel Receiving Best Possible Care

In a statement, the CRPF said, "There has been firing on CRPF Naka at Kulgam, Kashmir. Three personnel were injured. Operations are going on to nab the perpetrators, and the best possible treatment is being provided to the injured personnel."