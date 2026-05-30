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BREAKING: DK Shivakumar To Take Oath As Karnataka CM On June 3

DK Shivakumar will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3.

Nidhi Sinha
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Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was on Saturday formally elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), paving way for him to become the new Chief Minister of the state. Shivakumar will take oath as Karnataka CM on June 3.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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