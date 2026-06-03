DK Shivakumar Oath LIVE: DKS To Be Sworn-In As Karnataka Chief Minister In Lok Bhavan, All Eyes on Cabinet Formation And Power-Sharing

DKS Oath LIVE | Image: Republic

DK Shivakumar Oath LIVE: Karnataka is entering a new political chapter today as 64-year-old Congress veteran DK Shivakumar will officially take the oath as Karnataka’s 25th Chief Minister today (June 3) at 4:05 PM, bringing a highly anticipated leadership transition within the state government to its culmination.

As preparations gathered pace for the transition, senior Congress leaders from Karnataka converged in New Delhi yesterday, where the party leadership held discussions on Cabinet formation and organisational matters.

DKS At Kharge's residence

Ahead of the meeting, CM-designate Shivakumar also arrived at Kharge's residence in the national capital for discussions on Cabinet formation and organisational appointments. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal also reached Kharge's residence as consultations continued over the proposed ministerial line-up.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi chaired a key meeting with Chief Minister-designate Shivakumar and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to finalise the contours of the new Cabinet and discuss nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Amid the political consultations, Shivakumar used the day to outline his vision for Karnataka and reflect on his political journey before assuming the state's top office.

'Very much obliged…'

Recalling his long association with the Congress leadership, Shivakumar said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had made significant sacrifices in public life and that he considered it his duty to remain loyal to the party and its leadership.

"The faith and the confidence the people of this country have shown me, I am very much obliged, and I have to do a lot of hard work and deliver," Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister-designate also spelt out his priorities for governance, saying he would work to take all sections of society along while strengthening Karnataka's position as a leading economic and technology hub.

"The world is seeing India through Bengaluru and Karnataka," he said, adding that he would work for farmers, women and youth and seek to usher in what he described as a new era for the state.

Separately, in a post on X, Shivakumar again thanked the Gandhi family for their support and encouragement over the years. He even recalled former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's influence on his early political career and acknowledged the role played by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during different phases of his public life.

Who will attend?

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the presence of top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, regional Congress presidents and Members of Parliament are also expected to attend the event.

In a move aimed at reflecting broader social representation, invitations have been extended to religious leaders from different faiths, farmer leaders, sanitation workers, daily wage labourers, Dalit organisation representatives, leaders of backward classes, women's self-help groups, youth leaders and representatives of pro-Kannada organisations.

Students from the Government School in Kanakapura Doddalahalli, Shivakumar's home region, have also been invited. Representatives from the media, film industry, judiciary, sports, theatre, literature, arts, industry, trade and hospitality sectors are expected to attend the ceremony.

Shivakumar's swearing-in will formally conclude a long period of speculation over leadership change in Karnataka and usher in a new Congress government under his leadership. The focus is now expected to shift to the composition of the new Cabinet, allocation of portfolios and the policy priorities that will define the government's next phase.

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