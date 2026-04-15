BREAKING: ED Raids AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal’s Premises in FEMA Case
BREAKING: ED Raids AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal’s Premises in FEMA Case
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
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