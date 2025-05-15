BREAKING: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, 2-3 Terrorists Trapped

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama | Image: Republic

BREAKING: A fresh encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Nadir village of Tral, located in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The joint operation, involving the Special Operations Group (SoG) of Awantipora and the Indian Army, was launched following specific intelligence inputs provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Initial reports suggested that two to three terrorists are likely trapped inside a residential house. A heavy exchange of fire is currently underway.

All entry and exit points have been sealed off by the joint security forces to prevent the terrorists from escaping. The area has been cordoned off.