  • BREAKING: Encounter With 3 Jaish Terrorists Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar

Published 17:28 IST, September 13th 2024

BREAKING: Encounter With 3 Jaish Terrorists Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar

Two days after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, another encounter broke out between the terrorists and the security forces in Kishtwar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kashmir
Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kishtwar | Image: PTI
17:28 IST, September 13th 2024