BREAKING: Encounter With 3 Jaish Terrorists Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar
Two days after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, another encounter broke out between the terrorists and the security forces in Kishtwar.
Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kishtwar | Image: PTI
