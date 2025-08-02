Expelled JDS Leader Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Expelled JDS Leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for People's Representatives in Karnataka in connection with a rape case of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

The trial Court also ordered Revanna to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation. The court said that the victim will be given a compensation of Rs 7 lakh.

The order was passed by Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat. Earlier, on Friday, the Court had convicted Revanna before passing a judgement on the quantum of punishment.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted in one of four rape cases filed against him. The conviction comes 14 months after the case surfaced.

Following the verdict, Revanna broke down in court. The matter came into light in April last year after obscene videos of sexual harassment against multiple women were leaked ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was arrested in May 2024 after returning from Germany.

He had earlier been denied bail by both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court.

Revanna had challenged the Karnataka High Court order dated October 21, whereby it dismissed his regular bail and anticipatory bail pleas.

On May 31 last year, he was arrested at Bengaluru airport by CID's SIT on his return from Germany, where he had remained for 35 days, after hundreds of explicit videos surfaced, allegedly featuring him with multiple women.

He lost the Lok Sabha election by over 40,000 votes.

In June 2024, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police, which is investigating cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal Revanna, registered a fourth case against him.

Last year, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police filed a chargesheet of 2,144 pages against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault and rape case.