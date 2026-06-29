BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Aranya Society In Noida Sector-119; 6 Fire Tenders At The Scene
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Aranya Society In Noida Sector-119; 6 Fire Tenders At The Scene
- India News
- 1 min read
A fire broke out at a residential flat in the Aranya Society, located in Sector 119, Noida on Monday morning. Emergency services rushed to the spot. Six fire service tenders have arrived at the scene and are currently battling the flames to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent apartments. A suspected AC blast has reportedly caused the fire.
Further details awaited.
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