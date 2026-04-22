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  • BREAKING: Fire Erupts at Shoe Factory in Delhi's Narela, Efforts Underway To Control Blaze

BREAKING: Fire Erupts at Shoe Factory in Delhi's Narela, Efforts Underway To Control Blaze

BREAKING: Fire Erupts at Shoe Factory in Delhi's Narela, Efforts Underway To Control Blaze

Vanshika Punera
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Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a shoe factory in Narela, with local fire authorities deploying multiple fire tenders to douse the blaze. 

(It is developing story, Further details are awaited.)

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Vanshika Punera
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