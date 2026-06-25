BREAKING: Fire Erupts, Thick Black Smoke Engulfs Golden I Commercial Complex Top Floor In Greater Noida West
A blaze has been reported at a commercial complex in Greater Noida West's Techzone 4 area. Thick smoke was seen rising from the building. The fire department has been alerted.
- India News
- 1 min read
BREAKING: A fire broke out at the Golden I commercial complex in Techzone 4, Greater Noida West, on Thursday, triggering panic in the area. The videos that surfaced on social media show thick black smoke billowing from the building near D-Mart.
According to initial reports, the blaze erupted inside a commercial shop within the complex. The fire department has been alerted and emergency response teams have reached the spot.
Further details are awaited.
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