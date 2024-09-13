sb.scorecardresearch
  • FlightRadar24 Tracker Shows Mumbai-Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Malaysia Due to Bad Weather

Published 15:03 IST, September 13th 2024

FlightRadar24 Tracker Shows Mumbai-Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Malaysia Due to Bad Weather

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Penang in Malaysia on Friday due to bad weather conditions, according to the airline.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Rajashree Seal
IndiGo's Mumbai-Phuket flight diverted to Penang due to bad weather
IndiGo's Mumbai-Phuket flight diverted to Penang due to bad weather | Image: IndiGo
15:03 IST, September 13th 2024