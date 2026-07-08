BREAKING: Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16, Several Feared Trapped

New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday evening, triggering a major emergency response and raising fears that several people may be trapped under the debris.

According to initial information, the building was reportedly old and was undergoing construction or renovation work when it suddenly came crashing down. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident around 4.20 pm, following which four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Rescue operations are currently underway as firefighters and other emergency personnel search through the debris. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people trapped or whether there have been any casualties.

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Police and civic officials have also reached the site to assist in the rescue efforts and secure the area.

Further details regarding the cause of the collapse, the condition of those feared trapped and the extent of the damage are awaited.

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