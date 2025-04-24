Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’, Seeks Police Protection for Family

Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir

, has once again reported to have received a threat from the terror outfit 'ISIS Kashmir'. Late Wednesday, Gambhir approached Delhi Police and filed a formal complaint via email after receiving death threats, seeking immediate action and more security for his family. This was informed by the office of Gautam Gambhir, as reported by ANI.

This is not the first time Gambhir has received such threats. A similar case was reported in 2021, also traced back to 'ISIS Kashmir'.

The threat was reportedly sent to his official email ID in two separate emails. One of the emails had included a video that appeared to be surveillance footage of Gambhir's Rajendra Nagar residence, as per reports. However, investigators later confirmed that the video was old.

The 2021 complaint letter