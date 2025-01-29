Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra: Another Person Dies of Suspected GBS, Toll Climbs to 2

Mumbai: One more person died of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra , an official said on Wednesday.

With this, the death toll rose to two while 16 new cases were reported, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A 56-year-old woman is suspected to have died of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra on Wednesday, while 16 new cases of the rare nerve disorder were reported in the state, health officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, a 40-year-old man from Solapur died of suspected GBS.

The health department said in a release, "127 suspected patients of GBS have been found so far, besides one more patient suspected to have succumbed to the disease. Nine of them are from outside Pune district." Sixteen new GBS cases were reported on Wednesday, it said.

Seventy-two case have been diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases and 20 patients are currently on ventilators, it said.

So far, 121 stool samples have been sent to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), and all of them were tested for 'enteric virus panel'. Twenty-one samples tested positive for Norovirus while five stool samples tested positive for Campylobacter, the release said.

A total of 200 blood samples have been sent to the NIV. All samples have tested negative for Zika, dengue, chikungunya.