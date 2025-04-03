Historic Day! Waqf Amendment Bill Passed In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 post Wednesday midnight at around 3:17 AM following a 13-hour continuous debate in the Lower House. The Bill was passed after 288 members voted in the favour while 232 against the Amendment Bill.

Waqf Bill has been renamed as the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill. The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. It aims to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. Lok Sabha also passed Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

The legislation will now likely be taken for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha in the remaining two days of the current Parliament session. The second phase of the Budget session is set to conclude on April 4.

Here’s What Unravelled Throughout The Day in Lok Sabha

The legislation was the subject of extensive debate after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the bill in the House earlier today.

After introducing the bill, Rijiju remarked that no other bill in the history of the Indian Parliament has been as extensively debated in the Joint Parliamentary Committee as the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

During the proceedings, Kiren Rijiju expressed hope that those opposing the legislation would eventually reconsider their stance.

Kiren Rijiju Went Into Poetry Mode | WATCH

"...Kisi ki baat koi bad-guma na samjhega. Zameen ka dard kabhi aasamaan nahi samjhega...I not only hope, but I am sure that those who oppose this bill will also have a change in their hearts. Everyone will support this bill with a positive attitude..." he said.

Rijiju says Even Parliament Could Have Been Claimed as Waqf property

Recalling a court case of the 1970s, the Union Minister said that several properties in the national capital including the CGO complex which houses Central government offices were being claimed as Waqf properties.

"A case ongoing since 1970 in Delhi involved several properties, including the CGO Complex and the Parliament building. The Delhi Waqf Board had claimed these as Waqf properties. . The case was in court, but at that time, the UPA government denotified 123 properties and handed them over to the Waqf Board. If we had not introduced this amendment today, even the Parliament building we are sitting in could have been claimed as Waqf property. If PM Modi Govt did not come into power, several properties would have been de-notified..." he said.

He further assured the House that the bill does not interfere with any religious system, institution, or any religious practice.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Waqf Amendment Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the opposition is creating misconception to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank.

“This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them. This misconception is being spread to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah Slams Opposition in High-Voltage Debate | WATCH

Amit Shah further pointed out that Congress government handed over 123 VVIP properties in Lutyens Delhi areato Waqf.

"...Had Waqf not been amended in 2013, this (Amendment Bill) Bill would not have been needed. Everything was going well. But there were elections in 2014, and overnight in 2013, the Waqf Act was turned extreme for appeasement. As a result, Congress government handed over 123 VVIP properties in Lutyens Delhi to Waqf when elections were just round the corner, just 25 days away..." he said.

Akhilesh Yadav , Amit Shah Take Jibe At Each Other | WATCH

During a shift from the debate, Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav asked why the BJP has not yet elected its party president.

In reply, Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained that the BJP selects its president through consensus among its millions of members, whereas parties like the Samajwadi Party choose their president with decisions made by only a handful of people.

He also remarked, "For the next 25 years, you (Akhilesh Yadav) will continue to be the Samajwadi Party president."

Opposition Questioned The Purpose of Bill

Participating in the parliamentary debate, Deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi questioned the need to bring the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025.

"Will they ask for a certificate from other religions whether you have completed five years or not? Why is this being asked in this bill? Why is the government interfering in this matter of religion..." he asked.

Waqf Amendment Bill In Detail

India, which holds the largest Waqf properties in the world, the Waqf Boards currently manage 8.7 lakh properties covering 9.4 lakh acres across the country. This makes it the third-largest landowner in India, after the Armed Forces and Indian Railways.

The Bill states that any government property identified as waqf will cease to be so. The Collector of the area will determine ownership in case of uncertainty, and submit a report to the state government. If deemed a government property, he will update the revenue records.

The Bill empowers the central government to make rules regarding: (i) registration, (ii) publication of accounts of waqf, and (iii) publication of proceedings of waqf Boards. Under the Act, state government may get the accounts of waqfs audited at any point.

Anurag Thakur on Waqf Amendment Bill | WATCH

Bill Underwent Through JPC Scrutiny

Joint Parliamentary Committee adopted the Waqf Amendment Bill with 15-11 voting.