Breaking: Huge Explosion at Firecracker Factory in UP Leaves 4 Women Dead

Uttar Pradesh: Emergency services rushed to the scene of a blast at a Firecracker factory in Atarsi Village on Monday. The fatal explosion left four women workers dead, and nine more have been severely injured.

Upon receiving information about the fatal explosion, local emergency services along with police arrived immediately to manage the situation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Commenting on the matter, an officer of the Rajabpur Police station said “At 12 pm today there was an explosion at a licensed fireworks in Atrasi. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police, ambulance and fire brigade arrived at the scene immediately. Four workers are dead, six are injured and have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The deceased have been transported for post-mortem. The reason behind the explosion is being investigated.”