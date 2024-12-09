BREAKING: INDI Bloc to Move No-confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: The opposition INDI bloc is likely to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in the Upper House, sources told Republic.

According to sources, the INDI bloc has alleged that Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar is running the house in a partisan manner, and parties will be moving the motion under Article 67(B) of the Constitution.

All INDI bloc parties, including the Trinamool Congress , Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, have already signed for the motion, sources told Republic.