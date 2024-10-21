sb.scorecardresearch
  • Big Breakthrough Ahead of BRICS: India-China Strike Key Border Patrolling Pact Along LAC

Published 17:47 IST, October 21st 2024

Big Breakthrough Ahead of BRICS: India-China Strike Key Border Patrolling Pact Along LAC

India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This decision follows extensive negotiations.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Big Breakthrough Ahead of BRICS: India-China Strike Key Border Patrolling Pact Along LAC
Big Breakthrough Ahead of BRICS: India-China Strike Key Border Patrolling Pact Along LAC | Image: X
15:02 IST, October 21st 2024