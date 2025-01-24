Published 12:50 IST, January 24th 2025
Karnataka Reports 1st Case of Mpox This Year in Bengaluru; 40-Year-Old Man Tests Positive
A 40-year-old man from Karkala in Udupi district, who recently traveled to Dubai, has tested positive for Mpox.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru: A 40-year-old man from Karkala in Udupi district, who recently traveled to Dubai, has tested positive for Mpox . This case marks the first reported instance of Mpox in Karnataka this year.
Updated 13:26 IST, January 24th 2025