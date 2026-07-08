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  • BREAKING | Indian Oil Tanker Turned Back From Omani Corridor in Strait Of Hormuz

BREAKING | Indian Oil Tanker Turned Back From Omani Corridor in Strait Of Hormuz

An Indian oil tanker has been turned back from the Omani corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes as Trump declared that the ceasefire deal with Iran is "over".

Nidhi Sinha
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BREAKING | Indian Oil Tanker Turned Back From Omani Corridor in Strait Of Hormuz
BREAKING | Indian Oil Tanker Turned Back From Omani Corridor in Strait Of Hormuz | Image: X

Tehran: An Indian oil tanker has been turned back from the Omani corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, Israeli media reported. Earlier, Reuters had reported that at least four oil and gas tankers were stopped from trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes as US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire deal with Iran is "over" after attacks on commercial ship in the crucial waterways. In response to the attacks, US Central Command launched a series of attacks against the Middle Eastern country.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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