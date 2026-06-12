Lucknow-Bound IndiGo Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Minutes Before Takeoff From Delhi

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight scheduled to operate from Delhi to Lucknow was delayed after a bomb threat was reported moments before departure from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The aircraft was immediately taken off the runway and moved for security checks, triggering a swift response from airport authorities and security agencies.

According to reports, the bomb threat was received shortly before the flight was due to take off, prompting officials to halt the departure as a precautionary measure.

Security teams rushed to the aircraft and began a comprehensive inspection of the plane, luggage and other onboard areas to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

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The incident temporarily disrupted the flight's scheduled departure as authorities followed standard security protocols.

Tissue Paper With 'Bomb' Written on it Found Inside Lavatory

As per reports, the scare began after a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" was allegedly discovered inside one of the aircraft's lavatories.

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The note immediately triggered alarm among the crew, who informed security officials.

Following a thorough search of the aircraft, authorities confirmed that no explosive device, suspicious object or harmful substance was found onboard.

All necessary security procedures were nevertheless reportedly followed in accordance with aviation safety norms before the aircraft could be cleared for further operations.

Although the threat turned out to be false, authorities prioritised passenger safety and completed all mandatory security checks before allowing the flight to proceed.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine who left the message and whether any passenger or individual was responsible for triggering the false alarm.