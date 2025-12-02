Updated 2 December 2025 at 08:39 IST
BREAKING: IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad Flight Diverted to Mumbai After ‘Human Bomb’ Threat
The flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport this morning, and it was immediately moved to an isolation bay. The security teams carried out a thorough inspection.
Mumbai: An IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday after authorities received a bomb threat via email.
According to reports, Hyderabad Airport first received the threat alert, which warned of a ‘human bomb’ onboard the aircraft. A similar detailed message was also received at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to initiate emergency protocols.
The flight was diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely. It was immediately moved to an isolation bay, and security teams carried out a thorough inspection. No suspicious object has been found so far.
Emergency responders, bomb-disposal squads and CISF personnel were on standby throughout the operation.
More details and an official statement from IndiGo airline are awaited.
