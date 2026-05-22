BREAKING: HC Orders Second Post-Mortem Of Twisha Sharma; AIIMS Delhi Team To Fly To Bhopal Amid 'Gaps' In First Autopsy

In a dramatic turn in the Twisha Sharma death case, the Jabalpur High Court on Friday ordered a second post-mortem, directing that a specialised team constituted by the Director of AIIMS Delhi conduct the procedure in Bhopal.

Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh passed the order after serious concerns were raised regarding the first autopsy report, forensic inconsistencies and gaps in the investigation.

The court directed that Twisha’s body be preserved at minus 80 degrees Celsius till the second autopsy is conducted. Videography of the entire procedure has also been mandated and will form part of the final report.

The Bench discussed multiple options, including transferring the body to AIIMS Delhi or flying an expert AIIMS Delhi team to Bhopal. Eventually, the court favoured the latter arrangement, citing concerns over transportation and preservation of the body.

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The AIIMS Delhi Director has now been asked to constitute a medical board for the second post-mortem.

Advocate General Pankaj Singh informed the court that the Madhya Pradesh government had no objection to a second post-mortem and would provide all logistical support required for the exercise.

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The High Court also clarified that it continues to have “full faith” in doctors from Madhya Pradesh and that the second post-mortem was being ordered only to maintain public trust and ensure transparency in a highly sensitive case.