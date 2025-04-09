Punches Thrown, Glass Table Broken: J&K Assembly Turns Battleground as MLAs clash over Waqf Act

Srinagar: For the third consecutive day, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos after speaker disallowed discussion over WQAF Amendment Act. The situation turned tense after a scuffle broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraaj Malik and BJP MLAs. BJP MLAs accused AAP MLA to make objectional remarks on Hindu community.

As soon as the ruckus began, BJP MLAs were removed from the Assembly premises by security personnel. According to sources, Marshals escorted AAP MLAs inside, while BJP MLAs were pushed out.

J&K Assembly Sees Third Day of Chaos Over WAQF Act

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa lashed out at AAP MLA Mehraaj Malik, saying, “It is our misfortune that people with such a cheap mindset are part of the Assembly. Though they belong to a particular community, their constant target is the BJP and the Hindu community. There are many cases against him. He should undergo a narco test. We will request the Speaker to suspend him from the Assembly. He speaks nonsense every day.”

Randhawa further alleged that Mehraaj Malik made objectionable remarks against Hindus. “He abused Hindus… He said ‘Hindu tilak laga ke paap karta hai’. We will not tolerate this. We will give him a reply,” Randhawa said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar uproar had taken place after PDP and NC MLAs clashed with others during the WAQF Amendment Act debate. PDP MLA Waheed Para had demanded that the Assembly pass a resolution against the Act. He also accused the NC Speaker of siding with the BJP on the issue.