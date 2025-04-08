From Cricket To Politics: Kedar Jadhav Begins Political Journey With BJP

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai, marking a new chapter in his life after retiring from international cricket. The 39-year-old cricketer, who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket in June last year, was welcomed into the party by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other leaders.

Kedar Jadhav's decision to join the BJP comes as a surprise to many, given his successful cricketing career. However, it seems that Jadhav is eager to explore new opportunities and make a difference in the lives of people through politics. According to Bawankule, Jadhav will tour the state, meet with young people, and help strengthen the sports wing of the BJP in Maharashtra. This move is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the party's sports initiatives and inspire young people to get involved in politics.¹

Jadhav's Cricketing Career

Kedar Jadhav had a distinguished cricketing career, playing for India in 73 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scoring 1389 runs at an average of 42.09. He also took 27 wickets with an economy rate of 5.15. Jadhav was a key player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise, contributing to their title triumph in the 2018 Indian Premier League ( IPL ) season. His impressive batting skills and ability to play under pressure made him a valuable asset to his team.

Jadhav's cricketing career include:

- IPL Career: Jadhav played for five different franchises, including Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad , and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

- International Career: Jadhav made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2014 and his T20I debut in 2015. His final appearance for India was in an ODI against New Zealand in Auckland in 2020.

- Memorable Innings: Jadhav's 120-run knock against England in Pune (2017) is still remembered as one of his best performances.

Jadhav's Political Career

While it's too early to predict the success of Jadhav's political career, his entry into politics has generated significant interest and excitement. Many are eager to see how he will apply his discipline, experience, and public appeal to his new role with the BJP. Jadhav's ability to connect with young people and inspire them to get involved in politics could be an important factor in his success.