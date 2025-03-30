11 Coaches of Kamakhya Express Derail Near Nirgundi in Odisha’s Cuttack, One Dead

Kamakhya Express Derails Near Nirgundi in Odisha's Cuttack, One Dead | Image: X

Nirgundi: Eleven coaches of the Kamakhya AC Superfast Express (12551), which runs from Bengaluru’s SMVT station to Kamakhya Junction, derailed near Nirgundi Station in Odisha ’s Cuttack district on Sunday.

According to SCB authorities, one passenger has died.

Odisha Fire Service Director-General Sudhansu Sarangi stated that injured passengers have been rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The maximum number of injured persons should not be more than 10,” he said.

Authorities Respond

According to Ashok Kumar Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Coast Railway, the incident occurred near Nirgundi, close to Manguli, at 11:54 AM.

The General Manager of East Coast Railway, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda Road, and other senior officials rushed to the spot to oversee rescue operations.

“We have mobilized our resources and informed the NDRF and fire services. A relief train has been sent to the spot,” Mishra stated.

“Our frontline officers and support staff have also reached the location,” he said, adding that several train routes have been diverted due to the derailment.

Accident Relief and Medical Relief Trains are also present at the site.

A special train is being arranged to transport stranded passengers to their destinations. Three trains—Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express, and Purulia Express—have been diverted due to the incident.

Helpline Numbers

• Bhubaneswar: 8455885999

• Cuttack: 8991124238, 7205149591

• Bhubaneswar: 8114382371

• Bhadrak: 9437443469

• Sambalpur Jn.: 8249999674

• Khurda Road: 6742492245

• Jajpur Keonjhar: 9124639558

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the government would reach out to all affected passengers.

“I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. The Assam CMO is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected,” he said.