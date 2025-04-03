Kanpur Police Nab Notorious Criminal Aman Katiyar In Encounter

Kanpur: A notorious criminal has been nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh police after an encounter in Kanpur on Thursday night. According to the Kanpur police, the arrested notorious criminal has been identified as Aman Katiyar, who was wanted in several notorious criminal cases. A senior police official stated that the arrest was made after a month-long trek by the police team, which finally led to the apprehension of the accused in the Chakeri police station area.

During the encounter, the police recovered an illegal pistol and a country-made bomb from Aman Katiyar's possession. The accused has more than a dozen cases registered against him under serious sections, making him a significant threat to public safety.

The Kanpur police have been working tirelessly to bring Aman Katiyar to justice, and their efforts have finally paid off.

A police official stated that the arrest is a major success for the police department.

The official stated that Aman Katiyar, also known as Aman Singh, a resident of Mangala Vihar, was arrested by the police in Sanigwan after a brief encounter. He was involved in a vicious gang responsible for firing and robbery incidents.

The police operation took place near the railway underpass on Alaknanda Road, where Aman and his partner were cornered. When they attempted to escape, they opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action, which resulted in Aman being shot in the right leg.

Following the encounter, the accused was shifted to a hospital for treatment.