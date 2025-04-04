Rajya Sabha Passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 With 128 Votes In Favour Amidst Uproar

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, a day after it was approved in the Lok Sabha. The historic bill's passage in the upper house came amidst intense opposition and heated debates. However, despite the opposition's strong resistance, the government successfully managed to push the bill through the Rajya Sabha with a significant vote margin. The bill aimed to amend the existing Waqf Act, introducing major changes to the management and regulation of Waqf properties.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha after being passed in the Lok Sabha with 288 members in support and 232 opposing it. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar oversaw the voting process in the Rajya Sabha, ensuring a smooth and orderly conduct of the proceedings. His role as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha empowered him to preside over the sessions and facilitate the voting process.

The bill, which has now passed in the Parliament, proposed changes to the existing Waqf Act of 1995, including the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards. It also aimed to reduce pending cases in Waqf Tribunals by introducing a three-member tribunal and allowing appeals to the High Court. Furthermore, the bill sought to ensure effective management of Waqf properties, generating revenue for the welfare of Muslims.

During the discussion, the opposition leaders expressed their concerns and objections to the bill, citing implications for the Muslim community and the country's secular fabric. They argued that the bill's provisions could lead to the erosion of the Waqf Board's autonomy and the misuse of Waqf properties.

After the Parliament's nod, the bill will now be sent to the President for assent, after which it will become an act. The government has stated that the amendments are necessary to ensure the proper management and regulation of Waqf properties, while opposition leaders have vowed to challenge the bill in court.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, following its passage in the Lok Sabha after a marathon 12-hour debate. The ruling National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) defended the bill, claiming it would benefit minorities, while opposition parties vehemently opposed it, labelling it "anti-Muslim".

DMK’s Request For Division On Waqf Amendment Bill

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a big development as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) requested a division on the Waqf Amendment Bill, prompting a manual voting process. The request, made by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, led to the chairman announcing a division, with chits being distributed for voting.

The results of the division voting were as follows:

Ayes: 69

Noes: 107

Abstain: 0

Total: 176

What Is Division On Waqf Amendment Bill

The term "division" in the context of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 refers to a formal process in the Indian Parliament where members vote on a bill by physically dividing into groups, typically by walking into separate lobbies or areas designated for "Ayes" (in favour) and "Noes" (against).

In the Indian Parliament, a division is a formal way of recording the votes of members on a particular bill or motion. When a division is called, members are required to walk into designated lobbies to cast their votes. In the case of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, a division was called in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of the Indian Parliament) to ascertain the fate of the bill. The members voted by walking into separate lobbies to indicate their support or opposition to the bill.

Lok Sabha Passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 After Marathon Debate

Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, with 288 votes in favour and 232 against, following a grueling 14-hour debate that concluded at 2 am on Thursday. The bill was introduced by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

In the Lok Sabha too, the opposition criticized the bill, citing concerns about violation of Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion. They also objected to the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards and questioned the role of the collector in determining waqf property ownership, citing bias.

The government responded by clarifying that the bill is prospective in nature and will not affect existing Waqf properties. They also emphasised the necessity of the collector's role in inquiring into Waqf property ownership to ensure efficient management.

The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for further consideration. The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 marks a big step towards modernising Waqf administration and ensuring the efficient management of Waqf properties.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Reply In Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, while replying in the Rajya Sabha before the counting of the votes, said, "When the Waqf Amendment Bill was first drafted and the bill that we are passing now, there are a lot of changes. The bill would have been completely different if we had not accepted anyone's suggestions."

"The Waqf Board is a statutory body and why should only Muslims be included in the statutory body? If there is a dispute between Hindus and Muslims, how will that dispute be resolved?... There can be disputes with non-Muslims in the Waqf Board as well...The statutory body should be secular and people of all religions should be represented," the Union Minister said.

Rijiju, while introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, explained its benefits for minority communities. He urged opposition parties to support the bill, citing extensive consultations with stakeholders and the Joint Parliamentary Committee. He said that the bill aimed to improve Waqf property management, ensuring transparency and accountability without interfering with Muslim religious practices. Rijiju clarified that non-Muslims won't interfere with Waqf property management, addressing opposition concerns.

The minister assured that the bill won't compromise Muslim communities' autonomy over their religious affairs, stressing the comprehensive consultation process, including stakeholder engagement and JPC review. The proposed changes include mandatory online registration of Waqf properties, revised tribunal composition, and application of the Limitation Act to enable adverse possession claims after 12 years of unlawful occupancy.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 has been introduced to address long-standing issues in the management of Waqf properties in India. Waqf, an Islamic endowment, is a charitable act where a Muslim donates property or assets for religious or social purposes. The Bill aims to bring transparency, accountability, and inclusivity to Waqf governance, ensuring that these properties are utilized for the betterment of society.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 addresses several issues that have plagued the management of Waqf properties for years. One of the primary concerns is the lack of transparency in Waqf property management. The Bill aimed to rectify this by introducing a centralised digital portal to track Waqf properties, ensuring better identification, monitoring, and management. Another issue that the Bill seeks to address is the insufficient provision for women's inheritance rights. The current system has limited representation of women in Waqf governance, which can lead to their interests being overlooked. The Bill proposes to increase the representation of women in Waqf governance, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

Provisions Of Waqf Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduces several key provisions to improve the governance of Waqf properties. One of the primary provisions is the digitization of Waqf records. A centralised digital portal will track Waqf properties, ensuring better identification, monitoring, and management. The provision will also help to prevent financial mismanagement and ensure that funds are used only for welfare purposes. Another key provision is the increased representation of women, backward classes, and minority sects in Waqf governance. The Bill proposes to include women, backward classes, and minority sects in Waqf governance, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

Benefits Of Waqf Bill