The FBI, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, and District Attorney’s Office on Friday held a detailed press conference announcing the arrest of eight Punjabi individuals in a gang-related kidnapping and torture case around Stockton, California. Authorities have urged the Indian and Punjabi-American community to step forward, support law enforcement efforts, and help keep America, and all Americans, safe.

The arrests stem from an ongoing international gang investigation involving allegations of kidnapping, torture, extortion, witness intimidation, and multiple weapons violations, highlighting an alarming rise in organized criminal activity within certain fringe elements of the Punjabi diaspora.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow, FBI Special Agent Sid Patel, and District Attorney Ron Freitas detailed a “horrendous crime” that occurred on June 19 in Manteca, where an anonymous victim reported being kidnapped, stripped naked, bound, and tortured for an extended period in an alleged attempt to extract names of individuals in other gangs or groups.

About three weeks later, suspects were identified and arrested following an investigation involving the Stockton Police Department, Manteca Police Department, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and FBI SWAT team, Withrow said.

The individuals were booked into San Joaquin County Jail on felony charges including kidnapping, torture, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit a crime, dissuading a witness, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, threats to terrorize, and gang enhancements. Some suspects also face weapon-related charges.

During a search warrant execution, officers recovered five handguns, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, multiple high-capacity magazines, and over $15,000 in cash, Withrow said.

Six of the eight suspects were arraigned last Thursday and are scheduled to appear in court again next Thursday. Manpreet Singh Randhawa, Sarabjit Singh, Gurtaj Singh, Amritpal Singh, Pavittar Preet Singh, and Vishal were arraigned on felony charges and will return to court next Thursday.

“Based upon these charges, they are facing life in prison,” District Attorney Freitas said. “They were arraigned (Thursday). Upon our request, bail was set by the Honorable Allan Jose at no bail.”

Based upon these charges they are facing the execution, this thursday and all the officials are requested to make sure that there is once more a situatsiuon were you all face

A second complaint was filed against Pavittar Preet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Vishal, Dilpreet Singh, and Arshpreet Singh for weapon violations. They will also appear next Thursday.

During the press conference, officials displayed the names and photos of the eight suspects, including Pavittar Preet Singh, who, according to Withrow, is believed to be the leader of an Indian gang called the “Pavittar Majha Group” or PMG, part of an international crime organization.

“They’re (PMG) out of the Indian area. Because there are so many international ties, we are blessed to be partnered with our FBI partners out of Sacramento, and locally,” Withrow said. “Without them, this could not have come about.”

Patel said Singh is wanted in India on charges including firearms violations, assault, and multiple murders abroad, adding that the FBI is coordinating with partners in India and Canada to apprehend individuals involved in similar activities.

“Let’s not be naive,” Withrow said. “This is not just the only group.”

Authorities have urged anyone with information on gang-related criminal activity to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office or report to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.