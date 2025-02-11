Published 22:34 IST, February 11th 2025
Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Court For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army
BREAKING: Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
BREAKING: Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army | Image: Sansad TV
BREAKING: Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:39 IST, February 11th 2025