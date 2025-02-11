sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Republic Plenary Summit 2025 | PM Modi in France | Ranveer Allahbadia | Manipur | Arnab Exposes USAID | Maha Kumbh | Aero India 2025 |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Court For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army

Published 22:34 IST, February 11th 2025

Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Court For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army

BREAKING: Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rahul Gandhi
BREAKING: Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army | Image: Sansad TV

BREAKING: Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:39 IST, February 11th 2025

Rahul Gandhi