Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi Arrives in Prayagraj to Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a holy dip at the Sangam.

PM Modi first arrived at Arail Ghat at 10:45, and took a boat ride to Triveni Sangam.

PM Modi reaches Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra, in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also accompanied him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj at 11:25.

PM Modi's visit to Prayagraj Mahakumbh shows his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on Paush Purnima on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.