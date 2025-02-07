sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ RBI Cuts Repo Rate | Bomb Scare In Schools | Deported Indians Return | Bangladesh Violence | Maha Kumbh | Trump 2.0 |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Another Fire Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Sector 18, Efforts On to Douse Flames

Published 11:25 IST, February 7th 2025

BREAKING: Another Fire Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Sector 18, Efforts On to Douse Flames

BREAKING: Maha Kumbh2025 - Another Fire Breaks Out Near Pilgrims' Tents, Efforts On to Douse Flames

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
fire
fire | Image: Screengrab

BREAKING: Maha Kumbh2025 - Another Fire Breaks Out Near Pilgrims' Tents, Efforts On to Douse Flames. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:30 IST, February 7th 2025