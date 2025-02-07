Published 11:25 IST, February 7th 2025
BREAKING: Another Fire Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Sector 18, Efforts On to Douse Flames
BREAKING: Maha Kumbh2025 - Another Fire Breaks Out Near Pilgrims' Tents, Efforts On to Douse Flames
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
fire | Image: Screengrab
BREAKING: Maha Kumbh2025 - Another Fire Breaks Out Near Pilgrims' Tents, Efforts On to Douse Flames.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:30 IST, February 7th 2025