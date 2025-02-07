Massive Explosion At Firecracker Factory In West Bengal’s Nadia, 4 Dead ​

Nadia: At least four persons, including three women, died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district of West Bengal, police said on Friday.

Police said that another woman suffered injuries in the explosion at the factory located in a congested residential area of Rathtala in Kalyani.

"Four persons were rescued from the blast site, and later declared dead when taken to the nearby JNM Hospital. The condition of the injured woman is critical," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the injured person, and whether they were workers in the factory," he said.

According to cops, the cause of the blast has not been ascertained.

A team of forensic team experts is on their way to the spot, the officer said.

A blaze that erupted in the unit following the explosion was brought under control by firefighters after around one-and-a-half hours, police said.