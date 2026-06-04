Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shopping Complex in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex on Hyderabad’s Ameerpet Main Road, triggering panic in one of the city's most crowded commercial hubs.

The blaze started at a helmet bazaar area and quickly spread through a multi-storey building housing KSR Fashions, with flames engulfing the structure from top to bottom.

Further, the fire spread rapidly through the building housing KSR Fashions, a clothing store located near Maithrivanam on the main road.

Visuals from the spot showed flames and thick smoke billowing out of the three-storey structure as firefighters attempted to contain the blaze.

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Upon receiving information, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.

It is one of Hyderabad’s busiest commercial zones, surrounded by hotels, restaurants, computer shops, mobile phone stores and other establishments.

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No casualties have been reported so far at the time of writing this article.

According to officials, the intensity of the fire was particularly severe, as the premises were stocked heavily with clothing materials, allowing flames to spread quickly.

21 Killed in Deadly Fire, 40 Injured

Owner arrested

This comes a day after the massive blaze broke out early Wednesday morning inside the multi-storey Flourish Stay building in Malviya Nagar, which led to the death of the 21 people, including several foreign nationals who were staying in the area for medical treatment.

Of the 21 people killed, 18 were foreign nationals, including citizens from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and several African nations.

According to officials, the fire reportedly started around 8:10 AM near the basement kitchen area associated with Lemon Green Restaurant before thick smoke rapidly spread through upper floors housing hotel guests.

Over 40 people were rescued from the building, while several survivors remain hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Hotel Flourish Stay owner Lovkesh Bajaj has been arrested by the Delhi Police hours after a massive fire claimed the lives of 21 people at the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) establishment in South Delhi’s congested Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. Following which, Delhi Police have also intensified raids across multiple locations to trace absconding hotel manager Jai Mishra.

Bajaj is expected to be produced before a court on Thursday, with Delhi Police expected to seek police custody remand for further interrogation to verify his claims and ascertain the role of other persons and other linked individuals, sources said.

The incident has since exposed alleged safety violations, overcrowding concerns and possible failures in regulatory oversight.