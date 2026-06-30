BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Haldia Refinery, Several Workers Injured After Naphtha Pipeline Blaze
The cause of the fire at Haldia refinery has not yet been determined, and further details are awaited.
- India News
- 1 min read
BREAKING: A masisve fire broke out in a naphtha pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal, leaving several workers with burn injuries. The injured were rushed to the Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital, where some are reported to be in critical condition.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and further details are awaited.
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