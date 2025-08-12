Massive Fire Erupts on Cargo Flight Engine in Chennai; Lands Safely, No Injuries

Chennai: A fire broke out in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight here on Tuesday, but no one was wounded since the blaze was extinguished after the plane arrived, according to official sources. The flight departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

As per reports, a fire broke out in the cargo flight’s fourth engine during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the concerned authorities.

Despite the fact that no emergency landing was performed, the pilots safely landed the aircraft, they said.