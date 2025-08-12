Massive Fire Erupts on Cargo Flight Engine in Chennai; Lands Safely, No Injuries

Updated 12 August 2025 at 16:20 IST
Chennai: A fire broke out in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight here on Tuesday, but no one was wounded since the blaze was extinguished after the plane arrived, according to official sources. The flight departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
As per reports, a fire broke out in the cargo flight’s fourth engine during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the concerned authorities.
Despite the fact that no emergency landing was performed, the pilots safely landed the aircraft, they said.
According to reports, fire fighters on standby extinguished the fire shortly after the carrier arrived at the local airport. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 10:53 IST