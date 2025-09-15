Mumbai Monorail Breaks Down Again: Train Stuck Between Antop Hill and GTB Nagar

Mumbai: The Monorail services came to a sudden halt this morning afternoon after a technical glitch. The train was left stranded between Antop Hill and GTB Nagar stations in Wadala.

Visuals from the spot show the monorail stuck on the elevated track.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. All 17 passengers on board were rescued safely at 7.45 AM and the stranded monorail was towed by another monorail to clear the track, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority informed.

"The train heading to Wadala halted. Passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation. Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue," said Rajesh Ananda Bhojane, Ward Councillor of Ward 175, Republican Party of India (Athawale).