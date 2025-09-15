Updated 15 September 2025 at 10:25 IST
Mumbai Monorail Breaks Down Again: Train Stuck Between Antop Hill and GTB Nagar
Commuters on the Mumbai Monorail faced fresh trouble on Monday morning after a train came faced technical glitch.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: The Monorail services came to a sudden halt this morning afternoon after a technical glitch. The train was left stranded between Antop Hill and GTB Nagar stations in Wadala.
Visuals from the spot show the monorail stuck on the elevated track.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. All 17 passengers on board were rescued safely at 7.45 AM and the stranded monorail was towed by another monorail to clear the track, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority informed.
"The train heading to Wadala halted. Passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation. Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue," said Rajesh Ananda Bhojane, Ward Councillor of Ward 175, Republican Party of India (Athawale).
Previously, on August 19, a similar inicdent was reported when a monorail train near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai broke down due to a power supply failure. An immediate rescue operation was launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police and 582 passengers were rescued.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 08:21 IST