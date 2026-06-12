Negligence Confirmed In Twisha Death Probe: Bhopal Cop Dinesh Sharma Fined Mere Rs 5,000 Over Crucial Ligature Seizure Lapses

New Delhi: In a significant development in the Twisha Sharma death case, Bhopal Police have acknowledged lapses in the initial investigation by penalising a police officer linked to the handling of crucial evidence.

Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma has been fined ₹5,000 for negligence during the probe, with the action approved by the Police Commissioner.

The disciplinary action pertains to procedural lapses involving the seizure of the alleged ligature belt, a key piece of evidence in the case.

The development comes weeks after Republic highlighted serious discrepancies in the handling of evidence and raised questions over the integrity of the initial investigation.

Advertisement

Fine Imposed Over Ligature Belt Seizure

The penalty was imposed on Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma for negligence related to the seizure of the ligature material allegedly used in the incident.

The ligature belt is central to the hanging theory that formed the basis of the initial police investigation. However, questions have repeatedly been raised about how the evidence was collected, documented and preserved.

Advertisement

The action against the officer is being viewed as an admission that procedural shortcomings occurred during the early stages of the probe.

Republic's Investigation Exposed Key Loopholes

Republic's ground reporting had earlier brought attention to what appeared to be serious irregularities in the seizure process.

According to seizure records, Sharma took possession of the alleged ligature belt on May 13. However, documents examined by Republic indicated that the seizure memo lacked crucial details, including proper identification markings and signatures typically required to establish an unbroken chain of custody.

The absence of signatures became particularly significant because other seizure memos in the case reportedly carried the signatures of accused persons Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh, while the memo relating to the belt did not.

Missing Evidence During Post-Mortem Raised Concerns

Further, the controversy surrounding the ligature belt deepened after it emerged that the material was not provided to forensic experts during the initial post-mortem examination.

Legal experts and Twisha's family have repeatedly argued that without the ligature material, doctors could not scientifically determine whether the marks found on Twisha's neck matched the alleged hanging instrument.

This omission prevented investigators from establishing a crucial forensic link at the earliest stage of the investigation.

The first autopsy report had also recorded ante-mortem injuries, adding further complexity to the case.

The spotlight had intensified on Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma after Republic reporters confronted him regarding the handling of evidence.

During the interaction, the officer stated that he was on sick leave and declined to answer detailed questions about the investigation.

The disciplinary action now places the officer's role firmly under scrutiny.

Case Transferred to CBI Amid Public Outrage

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former Miss Pune and model from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

While local police initially treated the case as a suicide, Twisha's family alleged dowry harassment and murder, accusing her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.

Following mounting public pressure, widespread outrage and questions over the handling of evidence, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).