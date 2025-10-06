8 Dead in Tragic Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire Triggered by Short Circuit; CM Orders High-Level Probe, Committee to Investigate Lapses

Jaipur: A devastating fire which broke out late Sunday night in the Trauma ICU of Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital claimed at least eight lives and leaving several others critically injured.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has ordered a high-level investigation into the tragic incident. A special inquiry committee, chaired by Medical Education Department Commissioner Iqbal Khan has been formed to probe the case. The panel is expected to investigate what caused the fire, what was response of the hospital management, the firefighting and evacuation arrangements. The probe team has been directed to submit the report on priority.

CM Visits Hospital, Orders Probe

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma rushed to the hospital late at night to assess the situation and meet the affected families. He called the incident ‘extremely unfortunate’. In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Upon reaching the hospital, I gathered information from the doctors and officials and issued instructions to ensure swift relief efforts. Every possible step is being taken for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected, and the situation is being continuously monitored.”

“May Lord Shri Ram grant place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them every possible assistance,” he added.

A forensic team also visited the hospital to inspect the site and collect evidence to determine the exact cause of the fire.

What Triggered the Fire?

The hospital administration confirmed that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit on the second floor of the Trauma Centre. The fire reportedly erupted between 10-11 PM and quickly spread through the entire ward, filling it with toxic smoke and chaos.

Relatives of patients described scenes of panic and helplessness as the smoke spread across the ward. Many accused the hospital of negligence and alleged that the premises lacked basic firefighting arrangements. The kin of the victims also claimed that staff fled the scene without assisting patients when the incident happened.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Puran Singh, whose relative was in the ICU, recalled the moment disaster struck. “When there was a spark, there was a cylinder beside it. The smoke spread throughout the ICU, causing everyone to flee in panic. Some managed to rescue their own patients, but mine was left alone in the room. As the gas spread further, they shut the gates,” he said.

Narendra Singh, another attendant, said that he was unaware of the fire until it was too late.

“There was a fire in the ICU, and I didn't even know. I had come downstairs to have dinner at the time. There wasn't even any equipment to douse the fire--no facilities were available. My mother was admitted there,” he lamented.

Om Prakash, who lost his 25-year-old maternal cousin, recounted how his alerts went unheeded.

He said, “Smoke started spreading around 11:20 PM, and I warned the doctors that it could cause discomfort to patients. By the time the smoke intensified, the doctors and compounders had already fled. Only 4 to 5 patients were evacuated. Tragically, my maternal aunt's son lost his life due to the incident. He was about to recover and was scheduled to be discharged in two-three days.”

Jogendra Singh, whose mother and brother were trapped, accused staff of negligence. He said, “My mother was admitted to the ICU. When the spark occurred, I alerted the doctors four to five times that it was coming from there, but they dismissed it as normal. Suddenly, smoke engulfed the area, and all the staff ran out, leaving no one to help or save my mother. I was outside when I asked the police, and they said everyone had been evacuated. However, my mother and brother were still trapped inside the hospital. Somehow, I managed to rescue my brother, but he is now in critical condition.”

Former CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Grief

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the tragedy. “The fire in the ICU of the trauma center at SMS Hospital, resulting in the death of 7 people, is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that there is minimal loss of life in this accident. May the Lord grant place to the departed souls at His divine feet and swiftly restore the health of the injured.”