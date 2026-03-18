Maharashtra Horror: Acid Thrown On Class 6 Student Returning From School, Accused On The Run

In a disturbing incident from Sangamner taluka in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra, a Class 6 student of Vadgaon Pan School was attacked with acid by an unidentified person.

Due to the summer schedule, schools in the area are held early in the morning. The incident took place after the school hours when the victim was walking back home towards her village. As per the statement of the victim, the attacker suddenly appeared in front of her and threw acid on her face before fleeing.

The young girl sustained serious injuries to her face and right eye. She was immediately rushed to Pravaranagar Hospital in Loni, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is being closely monitored by doctors.

Locals Rush to Help, Police Launch Probe

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the authorities. A police team from Sangamner taluka reached the scene soon after receiving information. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the attacker and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspect.

Advertisement

The victim lives with her mother and grandparents and has lost her father. Her mother works as a daily wage labourer.

In her initial statement, the girl said that she did not recognise the attacker. She told authorities that the assailant, whom she described as a boy from another village, did not speak to her and suddenly threw acid before she could react.