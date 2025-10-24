Horrific Visuals: Bengaluru-Bound Volvo Bus Gutted In Fire Near Kurnool, Several Feared Dead

A horrific accident occurred in the early hours of Friday when a Bengaluru-bound Volvo bus caught fire near Chinnatekuru village, about 20 kilometres from Kurnool town, leaving more than 15 passengers feared dead and several others injured. According to reports, more than 30 passengers were on board at the time of the accident.

Bus Engulfed in Flames Within Minutes

According to local reports, the fire broke out around 3 AM after a two-wheeler rammed into the moving bus, triggering a massive blaze that engulfed the entire vehicle within minutes. The private travel bus, which had nearly 42 passengers on board, was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when the tragedy struck.

According to the eyewitnesses, the fire spread so rapidly that many passengers were trapped inside, unable to escape. Reports also stated that more than 10 passengers, who managed to break open the window panes and jump out, have sustained burns and injuries.

Transport Minister Ram Prasad Reddy shared crucial details via phone, stating that the current confirmed count of casualties at the government hospital is 18, though the total death toll is feared to rise.

Locals Rush to Rescue, Fire Officials on Spot

The residents of nearby villages and passersby rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames before the firefighters arrived. However, by the time fire and police teams reached the location, the bus was completely gutted.

The injured passengers were rushed to Kurnool Government General Hospital, while authorities continued to verify the exact number of casualties. Local reports quoting police stated that several bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Survivor Recalls Horror

A passenger who survived the tragedy confirmed the terrifying cause and sequence of events. He said that as they managed to come out of the bus, they saw a two-wheeler stuck inside alongside a dead body. Critically, the survivor accused the bus crew of negligence, claiming the driver and conductor were aware the bus had caught fire but fled the scene without waking the sleeping passengers. The passengers ultimately saved themselves, noticing the flames and managing to break open a window to jump to safety.

‘Devastating’: CM Naidu Condoles Kurnool Fire Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound shock and grief over the 'devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district'. Taking to X, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the tragedy. He further assured the public that Government authorities would extend all possible support to the injured and affected families.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Extends Condolences