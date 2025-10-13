Big Setback for MK Stalin: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede

New Delhi: In a big setback for the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Monday transferred the investigation into the tragic Karur stampede case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The apex court has directed that the probe will be monitored by a team led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.

The stampede, which occurred during a rally led by actor-politician Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on September 27, claimed 41 lives and left over a hundred others injured.

Justice Ajay Rastogi To Head 3-Member Monitoring Committee

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria passed the order after hearing multiple petitions, including those filed by victims’ families and Vijay’s party TVK, which had sought a central investigation citing doubts over the independence of the Tamil Nadu police.

The court further directed that a three-member committee headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi will oversee the CBI investigation. Two IPS officers not below the rank of Inspector General, from outside Tamil Nadu, will also be part of the committee.

Madras HC's SIT Order Challenged By TVK

Earlier, the Madras High Court on October 3 had ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Inspector General of Police to probe into the Karur stampede. The High Court had also lashed out at the TVK workers for failing to help the victims during the chaos and questioned the state government's 'lenient approach' towards the organisers.

The High Court had also banned political rallies, road shows, and similar public events along state and national highways until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed.

TVK challenged the order and argued, "The Petitioner-party as well as its leaders are prejudiced by the order which appoints an SIT composed solely of officers of the State Police, especially in the face of the observations of the Hon'ble high court expressing its dissatisfaction with the independence of State Police and its conduct, and prejudicial factual findings against the Petitioner."

The party expressed dissatisfaction over Madras High Court ordering the formation of a SIT comprising only Tamil Nadu Police officials despite having concerns over the independence of the police probe.

CM Stalin On SOPs to Prevent Future Tragedies

Following the order of Madras HC, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced the formation of the SIT and assured a thorough investigation.

Taking to X, he assured that his government is treating all the observations and directions issued by the Honourable High Court regarding the Karur tragedy with the utmost seriousness. "We are all deeply shaken by the sorrowful events in Karur. I feel great anguish for every family suffering the loss of a loved one and share in their tears and pain," MK Stalin said.



CM MK Stalin guaranteed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will bring out the full truth and accountability will be ensured at every level. He also said that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be formulated to prevent future such incidents.