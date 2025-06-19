Bengaluru School Receives Bomb Threat, Police Begin Investigation

Updated 19 June 2025 at 15:56 IST
A school in Bengaluru received an email threatening a bomb was placed on the campus. Police and the bomb squad, immediately rushed to the school and conducted a search operation
The email was sent to Clarence School located on Pottery Road on Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant, stating: “Bomb planted in your school.” The message was sent to the school’s official email ID.
Upon reading the mail, the school management immediately alerted the police. The school comes under the jurisdiction of Pulakeshinagar Police Station. Upon investigation, the Police and the bomb squad found nothing.
Karnataka recorded 169 fake bomb threats—133 of them from Bengaluru alone, according to sources in the past three years. Earlier this week, on Monday, June 16, several schools in Bengaluru received bomb threat emails. However, authorities later confirmed that the threats were hoaxes. Similar emails were also sent to schools in other parts of Karnataka, including Hassan and Udupi.
Published 19 June 2025 at 12:28 IST