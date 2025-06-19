Bengaluru School Receives Bomb Threat, Police Begin Investigation

A school in Bengaluru received an email threatening a bomb was placed on the campus. Police and the bomb squad, immediately rushed to the school and conducted a search operation

The email was sent to Clarence School located on Pottery Road on Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant, stating: “Bomb planted in your school.” The message was sent to the school’s official email ID.

Upon reading the mail, the school management immediately alerted the police. The school comes under the jurisdiction of Pulakeshinagar Police Station. Upon investigation, the Police and the bomb squad found nothing.