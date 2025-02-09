Delhi Wakes Up to Saffron Sunrise, PM Modi Bids Farewell To 'AAP-Da'| LIVE

Delhi Wakes Up to Saffron Sunrise, PM Modi Bids Farewell To 'AAP-Da' | Image: PTI

India Live: New Delhi has woken up to a saffron sunrise following the BJP's massive win in the capital, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers after the party's decisive victory in Delhi, calling it a triumph of "development, vision, and trust" (Vikas, Vision, Vishwas). Holding AAP responsible for the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna, the Prime Minister stated that the people of Delhi were deeply hurt. He further accused AAP of "insulting" the faith of the people.

Meanwhile, a minor fire broke out at the Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot in Mumbai on Saturday evening, according to Western Railway. The fire has since been brought under control and fully extinguished.