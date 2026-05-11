Greater Noida Horror: Moving Car Bursts Into Flames In Bisrakh, Driver Narrowly Escapes By Jumping Out Of Window | VIDEO

Noida: A major accident was narrowly avoided in Greater Noida after a car suddenly caught fire in the middle of the road in the Bisrakh area on Monday, triggering panic among passersby.

According to the available information, the fire broke out suddenly while the vehicle was on the road and within moments turned into a massive blaze. Thick flames and smoke engulfed the entire car, causing chaos and commotion in the area.

The driver managed to save his life by quickly jumping out through the car window just in time before the fire spread completely through the vehicle.

After receiving information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. It is suspected that a short circuit inside the vehicle may have triggered the fire. The incident took place in the Bisrakh area under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station in Greater Noida.