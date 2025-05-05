Kanpur Tragedy: Five of a Family, Including 3 Children, Killed in Devastating Chaman Ganj Fire

A devastating fire engulfed a six-storey building in the crowded Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur late on Sunday evening, claiming the lives of five family members, including three children. The blaze, which broke out between 8:30 and 8:45 pm in a building located in the Prem Nagar locality, quickly escalated into a full-scale emergency.

According to the police and fire brigade officials, the building had a footwear manufacturing unit on the ground and first floors, with residential apartments above.

"Five people have been sent to the hospital; they will be medically examined. There is very little chance of their survival," ADCP Central Kanpur Rajesh Srivastava said highlighting the severity of the incident during the rescue operations.

Initial reports suggest the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. A family member of the deceased confirmed, “Fire broke out due to a short circuit in the building. Five people, including three children, have died.”

According to the eyewitnesses, as flames rapidly engulfed the upper floors. loud explosions were heard followed by a third blast minutes later.

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, who rushed to the scene also confirmed of five people of a family being are trapped inside.

More than 20 fire engines and over 70 firefighters led the rescue operations for over four hours. Rescue teams managed to evacuate several residents from the lower floors; however, the lives of five members of a family including three children could not be saved.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and ordered immediate relief and rescue operations.