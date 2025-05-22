BREAKING: 3-4 Jaish Terrorists Trapped As Encounter Breaks Out in Kishtwar's Chatroo Area

BREAKING: An encounter has broken out early on Thursday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. According to official sources, a group of three to four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists has been trapped in the ongoing operation.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and paramilitary forces launched a cordon-and-search operation based on precise intelligence input provided by the J&K Police. The trapped group is believed to be the same that managed to escape from a recent encounter in the same region.

To prevent any escape, all entry and exit points in the area have been sealed off by security forces with the assistance of Village Defence Group (VDG) members.