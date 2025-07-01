Massive Blast Occurs At Sivakasi Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu, 4 Dead

Sivakasi: At least four people, including a woman, have died after a major explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu.

The blast triggered a large fire, and thick smoke was seen rising from the factory as firecrackers continued to burst inside.

Emergency teams have rescued a few people with severe burn injuries, and firefighting efforts are ongoing.

This tragic incident comes just a day after another deadly explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Pashamylaram, Telangana, which has now claimed 34 lives.

According to officials, the Telangana explosion occurred at the Sigachi Industries pharma plant on Monday and may have been caused by a chemical reaction. Rescue teams are still working at the site, and more casualties are feared.

"Several bodies were found under the debris," said District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj. "So far, 31 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and three others died in the hospital during treatment. The final stage of the rescue operation is still ongoing."

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to visit the site on Tuesday, according to Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. He announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.